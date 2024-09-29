Modi Praises Odisha Youth for Protecting Santhali Language

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praise on Ramjeet Tudu, a young man from Mayurbhanj, Odisha, for his commendable efforts in preserving and promoting the Santhali language, a significant step towards safeguarding tribal heritage and culture.



During the 114th episode of his popular radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’, which marked its 10th anniversary, the Prime Minister highlighted Tudu’s innovative approach to reviving the endangered language through digital means.

“Ramjeet Tudu has developed a digital platform where literature can be read and written in Santhali," PM Modi noted, emphasising the importance of using technology to protect and promote languages spoken by smaller communities.

“A campaign has been started to give a new identity to Santhali with the help of digital innovation,” he added.

The Prime Minister's acknowledgment has brought national attention to the efforts being made to preserve one of the country’s lesser-known tribal languages.

Santhali is spoken by the Santhal tribe, one of India’s largest indigenous communities. Although Santhali speakers are predominantly located in several Indian states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, the language is also spoken by tribal communities in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Santhali, recognised as an official language in India, belongs to the Austroasiatic language family and holds immense cultural value for the tribal population.

According to Manoj Das, a senior journalist of Mayurbhanj, PM Modi’s mention of Tudu’s initiative underscores the significance of language preservation in maintaining the cultural identity of tribal communities. The Prime Minister’s words have energized efforts to give endangered languages like Santhali a modern platform for growth and engagement.