Modi Praises Air Power Demo On INS Vikrant For Its Technological Prowess

Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with India's armed fores, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar.

He praised the Navy personnel aboard the aircraft carrier for their dedication towards the security of the nation.

He said that the deep night over the sea and the sunrise that followed have made this Diwali truly special for him in many ways.

Taking to X, he posted pictures of the Air Power Demo on INS Vikrant. He said that he witnessed the awe-inspiring demo, showcasing precision and prowess. "The take-off and landing of MiG-29 fighters on a short runway, both in daylight and dark night, was a breathtaking display of skill, discipline and technological excellence."





Witnessed an awe-inspiring Air Power Demo on INS Vikrant, showcasing precision and prowess.



The take-off and landing of MiG-29 fighters on a short runway, both in daylight and in the dark night, was a breathtaking display of skill, discipline and technological excellence. pic.twitter.com/V0wwaOeYGH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025





He extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the families of all the brave soldiers. The Indian Navy is like the guardian of the Indian Ocean, he said.