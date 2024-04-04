Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress and its I.N.D.I.A. partners, Congress and the Left, of spreading lies and rumours in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the eve of the Lok Sabha Election to deprive the communities of Hindu migrants of their rights.

His blistering attack on the three opposition parties for opposing the CAA from Cooch Behar in North Bengal, which has a presence of Hindu migrants, came after TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed her tirade against the controversial law and once again ruled out its implementation in the state.

Addressing a massive BJP rally at Ras Mela Ground in support of his party candidates, Nishith Pramanik, a sitting MP of Coochbehar seat and MLA Manoj Tigga, who is contesting at Alipurduar seat, Mr. Modi alleged, “TMC, Left and Congress in the I.N.D.I.A. block have been playing politics of lies and rumours only. They never cared for the Rajbanshis, Namshudras, and Matuas.”

He added, “Now when the BJP government has implemented the CAA, they are spreading rumours. It is a 'Modi ki Guarantee' to give citizenship to each family having faith in Maa Bharti. TMC and Left will scare you and use democratic ways but you have seen my work for 10 years. You can depend on 'Modi ki Guarantee'.”

Hours before Mr Modi attacked the opposition over the CAA, Ms Banerjee said at a TMC rally in Jalpaiguri, “They (BJP) were screaming ‘CAA-CAA’ ahead of the polls. CAA is the head while NRC is the tail. Now, they are saying that a priest can give it (citizenship). How can this be possible under the law? There should be a limit to their lies and their depriving people. Priests pray in the temple.”

She added, “The moment people register themselves under the CAA, they will become foreigners and will not be able to avail of government welfare schemes or services. They will not be able to vote also. If a priest can give the clearance for citizenship, why have the census officials been included in the committee? No CAA-NRC will happen here. Be rest assured. People of all faiths will live harmoniously in Bengal.”

The PM also took a swipe at the three key I.N.D.I.A. partners for their bonhomie in New Delhi despite their no tie-up for seat-sharing due to a rift to contest LS polls in the state. He claimed, “Politics of TMC, Left and Congress survive on propagating falsehood, misconceptions and canards. INDIA forum is itself a glaring example of lies and misconceptions.”

Mr Modi pointed out, “TMC, Left, and Congress are seen fighting among themselves here but live together in Delhi and eat food on the same plate. They want to save those who are involved in the ration scam and teachers' recruitment scam. While I call for an end to corruption, they want to protect the corrupt. I will ensure punishment to the corrupt and justice to the poor. So in this election, a strong message needs to be given to the TMC.”

On the other hand, Ms Banerjee blamed the ruling party at the Centre for intimidation of voters and told the Election Commission, “It is my humble request to the EC. I am not criticizing but I have a democratic right to plead with the EC to look into how the BJP is resorting to hooliganism and how BSF, CISF, Income Tax, and NIA officials are moving with the BJP workers and harassing people. This is not a democratic level-playing field.”