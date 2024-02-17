Modi Opens Several Projects in Haryana, Rajasthan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flayed the Congress for keeping the interests of one family above those of the country. He said Congress neither has the foresight to frame positive policies nor the road map for them.

Everyone was leaving the Congress as it was trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics, Modi said while speaking at Rewari in Haryana and virtually at Jaipur in Rajasthan after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 26,750 crore.

In Rewari, Modi said that those who used to call Lord Rama imaginary and did not want a temple in Ayodhya to be constructed were chanting "Jai Siya Ram" now. "As prime ministerial candidate, I had given some guarantees. The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been fulfilled,” he said.

Modi noted that for decades, the Congress had created obstacles in the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi said that he had given a guarantee and fulfilled it by scrapping Article 370.

The Congress' track record was to keep the interest of one family above that of the country and its people, he charged. The Congress' track record is of the biggest scams in history, he said.

Modi further noted that people are now saying that since he has come to Rewari again, the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats this time -- 'Abki Baar NDA Sarkar 400 Paar' -- with people's blessings.

“Seats are important in a democracy, but for me, people's blessings are the biggest asset,” he said, asserting that India could successfully host the G-20 summit last year because of people's blessings.

“In the 10 years of his government, India rose from the eleventh spot to become the fifth largest economy in the world and it was due to people's blessings. I need your blessings to make India the third largest economy in my third term in the coming years," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, virtually addressing the “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan” event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Prime Minister again attacked the Congress, saying that everyone was leaving the party as it was trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics.

"The Congress has only one agenda -- oppose Modi. They spread such things against Modi, which can divide society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious cycle of dynastic politics. Today, everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there," he said.

He stated that the biggest challenge with Congress was that it lacked the foresight to frame positive policies. He said, "Neither can the Congress foresee the future nor does it have any road map for it."

"When Modi fulfills his guarantees, some people lose sleep. You are looking at the situation of the Congress; you have recently taught a lesson to the Congress, but it does not accept it," he said, referring to the Rajasthan Assembly election results.

"They do not even take the name of 'Viksit Bharat' because Modi is working for it. They avoid 'Make in India' because Modi promotes it. They do not speak about 'Vocal for Local' because Modi insists on it. When India became the fifth-largest economic power, the whole country was happy, but the Congress people were not happy. When Modi says that India will become number three in the world in the next term, the whole country is filled with confidence, but the Congress people find disappointment in this too," he said.

Modi mentioned that during the Congress era, the entire country faced darkness due to the shortage of electricity. "Even if electricity came, it came for a short period of time. Crores of houses did not have electricity connections. No country can develop without electricity. It would have taken decades to solve this problem at the speed at which the Congress was working,” he said.

Modi pointed out that after coming to power, his government focused on getting the country out of this power shortage and made policies, took decisions, and laid emphasis on the new sector of solar energy.

He said that the situation has completely changed today and India has become one of the leading countries in the world in terms of generating electricity from solar energy.

"The BJP's double-engine government is working rapidly to make Rajasthan self-reliant in electricity production," the Prime Minister said.