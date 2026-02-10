Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Discuss Ties Ahead of AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam appreciated his “constructive” exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed hope to deepen India-Mauritius collaboration at the AI Impact Summit in India next week.

Ramgoolam affirmed Mauritius’ support for strengthening strategic cooperation across multiple sectors. In a post on X, he said the two countries remain aligned in areas such as development, innovation and emerging technologies.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for this constructive exchange. Mauritius and India remain firmly aligned in strengthening strategic cooperation across development, innovation and emerging technologies. I look forward to deepening this collaboration at the AI Impact…

Prime Minister Modi on Monday received a phone call from his Mauritian counterpart, during which both leaders reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries. Modi also welcomed Ramgoolam to India for the upcoming AI Impact Summit.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-centric ties between the two nations and to work together for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Last September, India extended a Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million to Mauritius during Ramgoolam’s State visit to India. The two sides also signed seven Memorandums of Understanding covering science and technology, oceanography, public administration, power, small development projects, hydrography and space cooperation.