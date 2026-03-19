Modi Invites Global Investors To Invest In Power Sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global investors to invest in the power sector, urging them to ‘make, invest, innovate, and scale’ in India. “I invite the global community to make in India, innovate in India, invest in India, and scale with India. I’m confident this summit will catalyse meaningful dialogue and enduring partnerships to power India's growth,” Modi said in a written message read out by Union power secretary Pankaj Agarwal at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 here.

In the message, Modi also said that the summit aims to bring the whole power and energy ecosystem onto a single platform to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and chart a shared path to power growth and improve life. “It reflects our collective resolve of electrifying growth and bringing sustainability, connecting globally, and advancing India's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Agarwal stated.

The official also said that India stands at a defining movement in its energy journey, as the world's fastest-growing major economy, we are strengthening infrastructure and ensuring reliable energy access for all. “Our renewable energy progress is a testimony to this commitment. Over 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity has already been achieved, with a clear pathway to 500 gigawatt by 2030,” he noted.