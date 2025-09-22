 Top
Modi Interacts with Entrepreneurs of Arunachal on GST Reforms

PTI
22 Sept 2025 12:42 PM IST

He visited an exhibition that was organised at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park, and held the interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with traders and merchants, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with local entrepreneurs and members of self-help groups in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on Monday.

He visited an exhibition that was organised at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park, and held the interaction, officials said.
The PM asked traders how the latest GST reforms were helping them.
He also enquired in detail about the locally made items exhibited, and underlined the importance of promoting indigenous products as part of the government's 'Vocal for Local' campaign.
"The interaction served both as an encouragement for the local business community and a reminder of the government's commitment to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship in the frontier state," an official said.


