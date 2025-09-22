Modi Interacts with Entrepreneurs of Arunachal on GST Reforms

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with local entrepreneurs and members of self-help groups in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on Monday.

He visited an exhibition that was organised at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park, and held the interaction, officials said.

The PM asked traders how the latest GST reforms were helping them.

He also enquired in detail about the locally made items exhibited, and underlined the importance of promoting indigenous products as part of the government's 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

"The interaction served both as an encouragement for the local business community and a reminder of the government's commitment to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship in the frontier state," an official said.