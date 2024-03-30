Modi Interacts With BJP Booth Agents

Chennai: In an exercise aimed at motivating the grassroots workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an interaction with the party’s booth agents across the State through the Namo App on Friday when he asked them to ensure that information on all the Union Government’s schemes, particularly those meant for women’s welfare, reached the people.

Modi, who addressed the booth committee members in Hindi, urged them to devise a strategy to win the April 19 polls by organizing themselves through breakfast or lunch meetings to connect with the voters and also reminded them that they had hardly 15 to 16 days left for the polling day.

The discussions at the programme titled ‘Enathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth’ (My booth is strong) primarily revolved around the fieldwork to be undertaken at the booth level with a view to ensuring the victory of NDA candidates.

Some of the participants of the programme, too, expressed their views and answered questions asked by Modi on what Union Government schemes went down well with the people. A woman from Tiruvarur mentioned schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and Jal Jeevan Mission and said that they had helped her and other farm workers like her in her locality.

Modi wanted the booth agents to stress on the women-driven development while speaking to the people and expressed happiness over the hard work of the grassroots level members. He told the booth committee members to organize them in small group and meet families and sort out their problems, besides asking for their votes to the NDA candidates.

Asking them to target first time voters, fishermen, farmers and beneficiaries of Union Government schemes, he told them to make use of the anti-incumbency wave in the State, where corruption, law and order problems and drug trade were rampant to convince the voters.

He also referred to dynasty in politics and urged the booth committee members to drive home the point among voters that those parties were of the family, run by the family.