Modi: India scaling new heights of growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Wednesday that the nation is steadfastly progressing, scaling new heights of development, and will continue its journey of inclusive development with the blessings of the people.

In his customary pre-Budget Session media address, the last before the Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister greeted everyone 'Ram Ram' and noted the tradition of not presenting a full budget before elections, pledging to follow suit and present the comprehensive budget after the formation of the new government.

“When the election time is near, the full budget is not usually presented. We will also follow the same tradition and bring the full budget before you after the formation of the new government. This time, the country's finance minister Nirmala (Sitharaman) ji is going to present her budget in front of all of us tomorrow with some guiding points,” he stated.

Reflecting on the past decade, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the contributions of every Member of Parliament, while urging introspection among those who have strayed from democratic values and resorted to ruckus and disruption.

"Criticism and opposition are essential in a democracy, but it is those who have enriched the House with constructive ideas that are remembered by a large cross-section. No one remembers those who have just created disruption," he asserted.

Emphasising the impact of parliamentary debates, Modi said, "Every word spoken here will echo in the annals of history."

Calling upon members to contribute positively, he stated, "While constructive criticism is welcome, disruptive behavior will fade into obscurity."

Prime Minister Modi urged all esteemed members to seize the opportunity to leave a positive imprint, prioritise national interests, and said, "Let us strive to deliver our best, enrich the House with our ideas, and infuse the nation with enthusiasm and optimism."

"India's journey of inclusive and comprehensive development will continue, propelled by the blessings of the people,” he said.

Recalling the first session of the new Parliament, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant decision taken in that session. "The passage of the Women Empowerment and Adulation Act marked a pivotal moment for our nation,” Modi said.

Referring to the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, he acknowledged the country’s embrace of the strength, valour, and determination of Nari Shakti. Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of the address by President Droupadi Murmu and the presentation of the interim budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as a celebration of women's empowerment.