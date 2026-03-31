Modi Inaugurates Samrat Samprati Museum, Dedicated to Jain Heritage, in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly built 'Samrat Samprati Museum', dedicated to Jain heritage and values of non-violence, at Koba village in Gandhinagar. The PM, along with Jain seers, inaugurated the museum on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

The museum, located at the Shri Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra, is named after Samrat Samprati Maharaj (224-215 BC), the grandson of Samrat Ashoka and a Mauryan ruler known for propagating Jainism and the principle of 'ahimsa' (non-violence).

It houses rare artefacts, ancient manuscripts and sculptures spread across seven galleries, offering a glimpse into the rich historical,

cultural and spiritual legacy of Jainism, a government release said.

The museum showcases centuries-old Jain art, including stone and metal idols, illustrated manuscripts, coins and traditional artefacts, while also using modern audio-visual technology to create an immersive experience for visitors.

Housing over 2,000 rare treasures arranged in expansive halls, the museum enables visitors to gain a chronological understanding of the evolution of Jainism and its profound cultural impact, the release said.

It features seven distinct wings, each dedicated to unique aspects of India's civilisational traditions, and offers visitors a comprehensive journey through centuries of knowledge and heritage.

The museum preserves and displays centuries-old rare relics, Jain artefacts, and traditional heritage collections, which include intricately crafted stone and metal idols, miniature paintings, silver chariots, coins, and ancient manuscripts, all exhibited across seven grand galleries, the release said.

Earlier, PM Modi, in a post on X, greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday and said the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence and compassion. He said Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals are spiritually uplifting and also deeply relevant in today's world and his emphasis on equality and kindness reminds people of everyone's shared responsibility towards society.