Modi Holds Roadshow in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, drawing large crowds of supporters who gathered to greet him enthusiastically.

The streets of the city were lined with people, including students, women, and senior citizens, who came out to welcome the Prime Minister. Modi also interacted with children onboard the new Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off earlier in the day.

In a major boost to the railway sector, Prime Minister Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting major parts of the country. The new trains will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes, significantly reducing travel time between key destinations.

The initiative is expected to enhance regional connectivity, promote tourism, and stimulate economic activity nationwide. Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address two public rallies in Bihar’s Bettiah and Sitamarhi.

Addressing the flagging-off ceremony, Modi highlighted the importance of reforms in Indian Railways and said that trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways. He added that even foreign tourists are amazed to see the Vande Bharat trains.

“Today, trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways. This is a complete exercise to transform Indian Railways. Vande Bharat is a train made by Indians, for Indians, and by Indians — something every Indian is proud of,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the role of infrastructure in driving development, Modi noted that improved connectivity accelerates urban growth and regional progress.

“In developed countries, a major reason for economic growth has been infrastructure. When a railway track is laid in an area, development follows automatically. The number of airports built and Vande Bharat trains running — all these are signs of India’s rapid development,” he said.