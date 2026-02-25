Modi Leaves for Israel, Says Strategic Ties Growing Stronger

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, and he is looking forward to his discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The prime minister is due to leave for Israel on on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

Before embarking, Modi said he was confident that his visit would further consolidate the "enduring bonds" between India and Israel, set new goals for the strategic partnership, and advance the countries' shared vision for a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future.

Modi said the visit comes at the invitation of his "dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu."

"I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management... defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said in his departure statement.

The prime minister said the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Modi will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

Modi said he is looking forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora who have long been nurturing the India-Israel friendship.