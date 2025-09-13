 Top
Modi Congratulates Karki, Reaffirms India’s Support for Nepal Peace

PTI
13 Sept 2025 9:52 AM IST

Modi posted the message on X, a day after former chief justice Karki took oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking oath as the prime minister of an interim government in Nepal, and underscored India's commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of the neighbouring country. Modi posted the message on X, a day after former chief justice Karki took oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread protests.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, at the President's Office.



Sushila Karki appointment Nepal unrest PM Narendra Modi 
India Delhi New Delhi 
