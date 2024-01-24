Modi calls on youth to end evils of nepotism, corruption

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said nepotism, dynasticism, and corruption in politics impeded India’s development after independence and called on people, especially women and the youth, to end these “evils”.

Speaking at a function to celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Modi said the twin evils of nepotism and dynasticism started dominating India’s democracy after independence.



The Prime Minister also referred to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday and said the entire world had witnessed the awakening of the cultural consciousness in India.



Noting that the Republic Day festivities begin with Parakram Diwas, the birth anniversary of Netaji Bose, Modi said the auspicious celebrations of January 22 too have become part of the festival of democracy.



He said the last few days of January were inspirational to India’s belief, cultural consciousness, democracy and patriotism.



“Netaji had said that if we want to make India great, the foundation of political democracy and democratic society should be strong. But unfortunately, after independence, his idea came under severe attack,” the Prime Minister said.



Modi said Netaji understood very well the challenges facing the country and warned everyone about them. “After independence, evils like nepotism and dynasticism started dominating India’s democracy. This has also been a major reason why India could not develop at the pace it should have,” Modi said.



He said India’s youth and women power can free the country’s politics from the evils of nepotism and corruption. “We will have to show courage to end these evils through politics and defeat them,” he said.



Modi said the clout of a handful of families on political, economic and development policies led to women and youth of the country suffering huge losses. He recalled the difficulties faced by the women and youth of the time and emphasised the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' which was implemented by his government after 2014. The birth anniversary of Netaji Bose is celebrated as Parakram Diwas.



Modi also launched 'Bharat Parv', which will be held till January 31, to showcase the country's rich diversity with Republic Day tableaux and cultural exhibits featuring efforts of 26 ministries and departments, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others.





