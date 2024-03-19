Modi Calls Congress, DMK Two Sides of the Same Coin

Salem: Accusing the constituents of the INDIA coalition of continuously insulting Hinduism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said more crimes were committed against women in Tamil Nadu and that the DMK and Congress were like two sides of the same coin.

On one side of the coin was corruption and the other side was family rule, Modi said, addressing an election meeting in Salem on Tuesday, adding that the DMK regime was equipped with 5G technology. That meant that the 5th generation of their family would come back to power, he said.

BJP was eager to provide lakhs of crores of rupees for the development of Tamil Nadu but the DMK was waiting to look for ways to loot it, he said, accusing the INDIA coalition of treating women shabbily. Tamil Nadu was a witness to the way they treated women like J Jayalalithaa and the way they opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Bowing to Goddess Mariamman, the local deity, before starting his speech, Modi said that at the rally of the INDIA coalition in Mumbai, they said that they wanted to destroy Shakti, the power that Hindus believed in, and warned that they would be destroyed in the process.

People of Tamil Nadu worship Maha Mariamman as Om Shakti and there were Shakti Peethas like Kanchi Kamatshi, Madurai Meenakshi, Kanyakumariamman, Samayapuram Mariamman as they worshipped Shakti in female form, he said and wanted the people of the State to ensure, on April 19, that those who wanted to destroy the symbol of Shakti were severely punished.

He said he had been a protective shield for women having a solution to every problem they faced. To prevent women from suffering in the kitchen, he came up with schemes like cooking gas connection in the Ujjwala scheme, to protect their health, the Ayushman scheme and Jal Jeevan to solve the problem of drinking water.

A large number of women had benefited from the Mudra scheme in Tamil Nadu and in the next five years women would get more facilities, he said.

The BJP would win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as people had decided to vote for Modi again to see India becoming self-sufficient and strong and for Tamil Nadu to progress. For farmers to benefit, for the infrastructure of the country to develop, and for India to grow as the 3rd largest economy in the world, the BJP needed to win more than 400 seats, he said.

He welcomed the PMK into the NDA fold and said the experience of PMK founder S Ramadoss and the talent of Anbumani Ramadoss would help the development of Tamil Nadu.

The NDA had set big goals for the development of the country like the setting up of more than 20 AIIMS hospitals, dozens of medical colleges, IITs, and new industries. Of the 2 Military Logistics Industrial Corridors being set up, one of them was in Tamil Nadu so is one of the 7 textile industrial parks.