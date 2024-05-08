Modi Accuses I.N.D.I.A Bloc of Aiming to Redirect SC, ST, OBC Reservations to Muslims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav over his remarks favouring reservation benefits to Muslims and said the I.N.D.I.A bloc wants to snatch all quotas of SC, ST and OBCs and give them to their “vote bank” as part of a deeper conspiracy.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav had said that he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims and alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre wanted to do away with reservations by scrapping the Constitution. “Should not Muslims to get reservations (aarakshan to milna chahiye na Muslamanon ko)”, was Yadav’s terse reply to journalists.

Slamming Yadav, the Prime Minister addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, said that a big alliance partner of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has endorsed what he used to say about their plan to end the reservations for SC, ST and OBCs. “Their leader who has eaten the animal’s fodder and convicted by the court, even by the Supreme Court in the corruption case and out on bail due to health. Congress is making him dance on their head. He is saying not only Muslims should get reservations but all the reservations should be given to Muslims. Means they want all the reservation to Muslims by snatching it from SC, ST and OBC,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, the BJP labeled the Opposition partners “fundamentally anti-Hindu and anti-Ram”, and claimed that there is a fight within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc for Muslim votes and it has become a fashion to abuse the Sanatana culture of India for appeasement politics.

The ruling party claimed that the suspicion being raised by the Prime Minister and the BJP about the Oppositions plan to change the Constitution to give reservations to Muslims from the share of the SCs, STs and OBCs is turning out to be true from the RJD supremo’s statement.

Accusing the I.N.D.I.A. bloc members of being “fundamentally anti-Hindu and anti-Ram,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing an election rally in Sitapaur said, “SP people oppose Lord Rama, shoot at Ram bhakts, support terrorists, celebrate the death of Ram bhakts and shed tears when mafias die...”

Training guns at the SP and other Opposition members, Adityanath said “It has become a fashion to abuse the Sanatana culture of India, to challenge the existence of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. And about this, I will only say that Vinash kale viprit buddhi...”