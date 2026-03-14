Modi Accuses Congress of Spreading Panic Amid War Crisis

Silchar (Assam): Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Indian National Congress of acting as a “puppet” of global forces that, he said, are unable to accept India’s rapid development. He alleged that the opposition party was attempting to create panic in the country amid rising global tensions.

Addressing a public gathering in Silchar, the Prime Minister said the government is making every effort to shield Indian citizens from the impact of global conflicts and economic disruptions.

“Nowadays, conditions of war prevail all around the world. Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that the citizens of our country face the fewest hardships possible. Our objective is to minimise the impact of this war on the nation’s citizens,” Modi said.

He added that the current global situation required responsible behaviour from all political parties but accused the Congress of failing to act in the national interest.

“At this critical juncture, it was expected that the Congress party would fulfil the role of a responsible political entity. However, Congress has once again failed in this vital task concerning the national interest. The Congress is making every attempt to create panic within the country, hoping the nation gets entangled in difficulties, so that they can subsequently heap endless abuse upon Modi,” he said.

The Prime Minister further alleged that certain international forces uncomfortable with India’s progress were influencing the opposition party.

“The forces across the globe that are unable to digest India’s rapid development, the Congress is increasingly becoming a mere puppet in the hands of these very forces,” he said.

Modi was speaking after performing the Bhoomi Poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor, the first access-controlled greenfield four-lane high-speed corridor in Northeast India.

The 166-kilometre project, with an investment of around Rs 22,860 crore, aims to improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam and reduce travel time between Guwahati and Silchar from about 8.5 hours to nearly five hours.

The Prime Minister also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for an elevated corridor on National Highway 306 in Silchar.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj District, aimed at strengthening agricultural education and research in the state.