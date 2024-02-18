Modi: 100 Days Mission to Gain New BJP Voters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied BJP workers, urging them to embark on a mission for the next 100 days. Addressing the party's national council meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi emphasised the importance of reaching out to the masses to secure the BJP-led NDA's third term in power. He highlighted that this term would further benefit various segments of society, including the middle class, youth, farmers, women, and the poor. Stressing the need to "win everyone’s trust," Modi articulated the goal of achieving a developed India by 2047, termed 'Viksit Bharat'.

In his valedictory address at the national council meeting of the party, Modi urged BJP leaders to extend his ‘pranam’ (greetings) to beneficiaries of Central government schemes and to engage with every newly eligible voter, emphasising their pivotal role in the upcoming elections. He had set targets for the BJP, aiming for 370 seats in tribute to BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, and envisioning "400 paar" for the NDA. Modi asserted that the BJP-led NDA is committed to elevating India to the rank of the world's third-largest economic power, projecting exponential growth in economic, military, and cultural spheres.

In his address, Modi criticised the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for lacking the courage to challenge the BJP ideologically. He accused them of inciting division over language and regional issues, devoid of a coherent development agenda. The national council also passed a resolution on the Ram Mandir, affirming its role in fostering national consciousness and promoting the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

BJP president J.P. Nadda’s second term till 2024 was also ratified during the meet.

Moreover, Modi expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA securing a third consecutive term, citing growing international interest in India. He underscored India's diplomatic achievements and emphasised his commitment to "rashtraniti" (national interest) over "rajneeti" (politics).

“In the last 10 years, India has achieved unprecedented momentum and gained the courage to achieve significant goals. India has reached new heights in every sector today connecting every citizen with a sense of great determination. And this determination is – a developed India,” said Modi as the BJP-led NDA seeks a third term.

A considerable part of Mr Modi’s nearly 65-minute speech was about youth, women, farmers, and the poor, the key support base for the ruling BJP. He called for bold aspirations to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, urging BJP workers to mobilise support for the party's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

“Elections are yet to take place, but I already have invitations from different countries for July, August and September. This means that several countries across the world are also completely confident about the return of the BJP government,” the PM said.

Modi said that every country across the world knows "aayega toh..." as the gathering shouted "...Modi hi. Aayega toh Modi hi."

The address also highlighted Modi's dedication to governance, citing initiatives like 'Mission Shakti' for women's empowerment and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as symbols of national pride and progress.

"I am not someone who lives for his own happiness. I am advocating for a third term for the BJP not for political gains but for the benefit of India. My efforts are dedicated to the people of India. The dreams of Indians are my commitments," Modi said.

In the times to come, there will be plenty of opportunities for "our mothers, sisters and daughters", the prime minister said.

He said the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India-Glorious India)" is visible in governance. "The Northeast was completely ignored by earlier governments. But we do not work for votes and seats. For us, every corner of the country should be prosperous and developed, this is our belief," Modi said.

Amidst ongoing farmer protests, Modi reassured the nation of his commitment to inclusive development and unity, underscoring his government's achievements and future aspirations.