MoCA Directs IndiGo To Clear All Pending Passenger Refunds Without Delay

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday directed IndiGo Airlines to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay. According to an official release, the Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7.

The Ministry has also instructed airlines not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were impacted by cancellations. It emphasised that any delay or non-compliance in processing refunds will invite immediate regulatory action under the Ministry's powers. To ensure seamless grievance redressal, IndiGo has been instructed to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells.

These cells have been tasked with proactively contacting affected passengers and ensuring that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed without the need for multiple follow-ups. The automatic refund system will remain active until operations stabilise completely. As per the release, the Ministry has directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger's residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours. Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to coordinate with airlines, airports, security agencies, and all operational stakeholders to ensure passenger rights are fully protected during this period of disruption. Oversight mechanisms have been reinforced to guarantee proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and all those requiring urgent travel. The Ministry continues to closely monitor the recovery process and remains fully committed to restoring complete operational normalcy at the earliest.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation took serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption.In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.