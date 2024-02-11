MLA Provides Insurance to Auto Drivers in Mancherial

Adilabad: Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao of the Congress extended his support by providing insurance to the auto-rickshaw drivers who had been decrying of financial crisis with the introduction of free RTC bus travel to women under the Maha Laxmi scheme by the state government in the state.

Premsagar Rao announced providing insurance coverage for free to 3,000 auto drivers and their vehicles for the welfare of their families in his constituency.

Premsagar Rao told Deccan Chronicle that he took the initiative on humanitarian grounds for the welfare of the auto drivers and the insurance would be covered for the auto driver, owner and the vehicle as well. The driver will get up to Rs 20 lakh under life insurance coverage.

He said he was paying the premium of Rs 8,000 out of his own pocket towards Future Generali India Insurance scheme through Dakshata Insurance Management Services to each auto driver.

The MLA informed that they had collected details of auto drivers and their vehicles to furnish to the insurance company and the insurance bonds would be issued to them at a programme to be organized in Mancherial on Sunday.

K. Sudhakar Rao, the director of Dakshata Insurance Management Services, Hyderabad, said that they had tied up with six general insurance companies and were providing this package insurance to auto drivers in large numbers on the request of MLA Premsagar Rao for the first time in the state. He said they were also conducting social service activities for the poor under their foundation across the state.