Mithun Chakraborty Admitted in Hospital With Chest Pain

Kolkata: Actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in the city after he fell ill on Saturday morning during the shooting of an upcoming Bengali film, Shastri.

The 73-year-old hero of famous ‘Disco Dancer’ movie was wheeled into the ITU of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital off EM Bypass at around 10.30 am. He later underwent MRI and is being treated by a neuromedicine specialist.

His son Mimoh, also an actor, said, “He is 100 per cent fine and it's a routine checkup." Mithun’s wife Yogeeta Bali said that his sugar level had shot up but came under control later. Mithun had felt a severe chest pain on the shooting floor.

Trinamul Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty, who is the producer of the film, brought the veteran actor to the hospital for treatment. The hospital authorities said that they were waiting for the MRI report.

Mithun, who has recently been honoured with the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil