Mirwaiz Umar Allowed To Offer Prayers at Srinagar’s Grand Mosque After 5 Months

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and leader of his faction of separatist Hurriyat Conference alliance Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq was on Friday allowed to deliver a sermon and join weekly congregational prayers at Srinagar's Grand Mosque after five months.

One of his aides said that, apparently fearing pro-Palestine protests during his presence, he was not being allowed by the authorities to relocate to Jama Masjid on Fridays. The Mirwaiz had moved the court to challenge the official curbs on his movement and on Wednesday the government had informed it that he was a free man.

Last month Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh High Court had “reluctantly” given Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration 'last and final opportunity' to respond to the Mirwaiz's petition, challenging his frequent house detention. The court fixed the next date of hearing on March 6.

On Wednesday, the J&K administration informed the court that the Mirwaiz “is a free man who on and off visits doctors, relatives and attends other religious activities at his will”.

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said in a statement that its president was allowed by the authorities to offer Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque for the fourth time after his release from over four-year-long house detention in September 2023 and for the first time since October 6 last.

The 50-years-old cleric-politician was given a rousing welcome on his arrival at the historic place of Muslim worship in central Srinagar. While speaking from its pulpit later he said that “repeated restrictions” on him to prevent him from coming to Jama Masjid “is very sad and painful to me and I know that it also causes great grief to people as the pulpit here falls silent.”

He added that he has sought injunction from the high court for his complete freedom from house arrests and other curbs and he is hopeful of justice being delivered by it. “All restrictions on my movement must go. I should especially be allowed to perform my religious obligations as the Mirwaiz (head preacher)”. The Mirwaiz is a hereditary institution of head priests that is unique to the Kashmir Valley.