Miralam STP Ready for Use; Work on Attapur STP in Full Wing

Hyderabad: Construction of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Miralam has been over and is ready for operations. Further, the works related to Attapur STP are also being speeded up.

Both these STPs were inspected by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy on Wednesday.

The HMWS&SB officials also inspected the surrounding areas of Miralam pond and identified the points where sewage will enter it from nearby colonies. This sewage will now be diverted into the STP, said an HMWS&SB release.