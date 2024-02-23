Minor Reshuffle of IAS Officers, Siddipet Collector Transferred

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday brought in Siddipet district collector Patil Prashant Jeevan as special secretary, irrigation in a minor reshuffle of IAS officers.

The transfer of Jeevan comes two days after a major fire broke out in a 220-KV substation in Siddipet town after a power transformer exploded on Wednesday night, which resulted in a power outage at several areas in Siddipet district.

Mikkilineni Manu Choudary, additional collector (local bodies), Kamareddy, was posted in Jeevan's place. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation commissioner Rizwan basha Shaik was transferred as Jangaon district collector in the place of Ch. Shivalingaiah. Shivalingaiah has been asked to report to the General Administration Department (GAD).

Shailaja Ramaiyer, principal secretary, YAT&C department, was given full additional charge of the post of principal secretary, endowments relieving Sunil Sharma.