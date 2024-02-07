Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Rules Out Water Crisis in Summer

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar asserted that there would be no water scarcity in summer, emphasising the need for officials to collaborate effectively to enhance Hyderabad's reputation. He underscored the state government's extensive measures to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water throughout the city.

Dismissing claims of an impending water crisis as misinformation, the minister reiterated that providing clean drinking water remains a top priority for the state government alongside irrigation initiatives.

Addressing developmental initiatives, Prabhakar pledged to harness all available funds from the Central government and implement every scheme in Telangana, with development as the primary focus. He criticised the previous administration for inefficiencies in utilising Central funds.

In his capacity as the incharge minister for Hyderabad district, Prabhakar disclosed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy allocated Rs 10 crore to each district in-charge minister. He urged officials to approach the respective ministers for funding approvals to expedite essential projects.

Regarding housing issues, Prabhakar acknowledged pending bills related to 2BHK houses despite earlier allotment letters issued by the previous government. He disclosed that out of the 1 lakh houses undertaken by GHMC, approximately 66,000 have been allocated, with the rest in various stages of construction.

Commenting on the matter alongside Mayor G. Vijaya Laxmi, Prabhakar refrained from further discussion to prevent potential politicisation.

Expressing the state government's commitment to Greater Hyderabad's development, Prabhakar assured full support to GHMC. His remarks came during a press conference at GHMC's headquarters following a review meeting attended by GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, HMWS&SB managing director Sudarshan Reddy, and other senior officials.

Prabhakar announced regular review meetings on Hyderabad's development, with reports submitted to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who also serves as the MA&UD minister.

Highlighting pending bills totaling Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 crore, including Rs 2,000 crore owed to GHMC contractors, Prabhakar emphasised ongoing works worth Rs 1,90,000 crore statewide. He pledged a comprehensive plan for solid waste management and assured timely payment of salaries to Urban Local Bodies employees, including GHMC, between the 1st and 5th of each month. Additionally, he announced the appointment of an Officer on Special Duty to oversee GHMC affairs.