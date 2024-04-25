Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna Asks People Not To Believe Buchaiah Chowdary

Kakinada: BC welfare minister and Rajamahendravaram Rural YSRC candidate Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna asked people of the constituency not to believe Telugu Desam candidate and sitting MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, as the latter had not taken care of constituency for past 10 years.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, the minister said Buchaiah Chowdary treats backward classes as a vote bank, while YSRC treats BCs as the backbone of the society.

He declared that YSRC will win the Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency, as people of the state are seeing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in every YSRC candidate.