Mild Tension Prevails at TD Leader Uma’s Office

Vijayawada: Mild tension prevailed at the office of Telugu Desam contestant from Vijayawada Central Assembly segment Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao when a few policemen arrived near his office on Friday.

Rao filed his nomination papers before the returning officer concerned without taking out a procession with his supporters, unlike earlier practice of going to the RO office in a huge procession. He went to the RO office alone and filed the nomination papers.

He came to the party office in the evening, and some of his followers arrived at his office.

However, a few police personnel arrived near the office, looked around for some time, and departed. Rao also left the office before the police went away.

Following the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his ongoing Bus Yatra as part of Memantha Siddham on April 13, the area where the attack took place falls under the Vijayawada Central segment.