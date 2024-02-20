MILAN-24: Cultural events, tour to heritage spots planned for foreign delegates

On Tuesday, the delegates took out an early morning trek to explore the natural beauty of Visakhapatnam, which was flagged off from Dolphin Hill. More than 600 personnel including foreign delegates and members of the Indian Navy participated.The officials are planning to serve the best of Indian food and international cuisine prepared by the master chefs from reputed hotels in the city to the foreign delegates.The handicraft stalls set up at the MILAN village would provide an insight into the Indian heritage culture and maritime history of India. Delegates can buy souvenirs and Indian memorabilia from the stalls.The delegates will have a glimpse of daily cultural performance and they can also participate in the events. The MILAN Village would be open from 3 pm to 10 pm on all days during the harbour Phase of MILAN.Apart from visiting Taj Mahal, Bodh Gaya, the delegates would be taken on a tour to popular heritage and tourist spots in Visakhapatnam including Buddhist site Bavikonda and Thotlakonda, Erramatti Dibbalu, Rushikonda, Yarada Park and Visakha Museum. The museum displays remnants of Pakistan submarine PNS Ghazi sunk by the Indian Navy ending Indo-Pak war in 1971 and maritime artefacts ranging from ancient tablets (dated in BC) to models of modern warships, torpedoes, submarines and aircraft.MILAN exercise, from its humble beginnings of 1995, has metamorphosed itself to a stature befitting global commons and aligns with India’s concomitant G20 Presidency theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. India-led exercise greatly complements the existing bilateral and multilateral maritime framework aimed at preserving regional peace whilst fostering bonds of maritime brotherhood across the oceans. As the Indian Navy projects itself as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the region, MILAN 24 re-affirms India’s unabated diplomatic efforts aimed at inclusivity of all nations and progress through peace.