Milan 2024: India to host largest ever multilateral military wargame

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is all set to host the largest-ever multilateral military war game, the 12th edition of the Multilateral Naval Exercise – 2024 (MILAN), from Feb 19 to 27.

Navies from across the globe, including the US, Japan, Australia, France, Bangladesh, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia, are lining up for participation in this significant event off Visakhapatnam.

The war game aims to enhance interoperability and cooperation among participating nations, focusing on large-force manoeuvres, advanced air defence operations, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface drills.

Building upon the success of its previous edition themed 'Camaraderie–Cohesion–Collaboration,' Milan 2024 reflects India's 'Look East policy' and emphasizes regional security cooperation.

The exercise, which had initially involved four nations, evolved over time into a comprehensive multinational event, symbolizing the strengthening of ties among maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The upcoming event will feature two primary phases — the Harbour Phase and the Sea Phase— comprising events such as an International Maritime Seminar, a City Parade, tech exhibition and allied activities.

The Harbour Phase celebrations would kick off on Feb 21 at the Naval Auditorium Samudrika, with the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh scheduled to inaugurate the MILAN Village at the Naval Base in the evening.

A special programme is fixed for Feb 22, with the vice president participating in the events at the Naval Auditorium Samudrika.

The highlight of the City Parade and Carnival, to be organised at RK Beach on Feb 22, will be the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief guest. This marks the second time the CM will be present for the city parade. He previously attended the parade in 2022.

The Indian Navy plans to deploy both its aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, to the Eastern Seaboard in Vizag during MILAN 2024, showcasing its naval prowess on the international stage.

Milan 2024 not only exemplifies India's role as a responsible maritime stakeholder but also aligns with its G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' emphasizing the interconnectedness of nations and the importance of collective action in addressing global challenges.