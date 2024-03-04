Mega Pulse Polio Drive Starts at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The department of health on Sunday launched a mega pulse polio immunisation drive in Visakhapatnam, targeting all children under the age of five in the district. More than 1,000 polio booths, 74 mobile units, and a dedicated team of over 4,200 vaccinators and supervisors were deployed across the district as part of the campaign.

District collector A. Mallikarjuna, who inaugurated the campaign, emphasised the critical role of vaccination in protecting young lives. He urged all parents to bring their children, even newborns, to the nearest vaccination centre for a safe and effective dose.

Recognising the challenges faced by parents on the move, district medical and health officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao emphasised the availability of transit booths at key locations like bus stands, railway stations, and airports.

District immunisation officer S. Jeevana Rani, district programme officers, UPHC medical officer, health educator, and representatives from various departments attended the inaugural ceremony.