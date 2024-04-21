Mega car parking to come up at Nampally soon: NVS Reddy

Hyderabad: The 15-floor multi-level parking facility, which is being constructed by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited near the Nampally sation, is close to completion and may address vehicle parking issues in the busy central zone of the city.

The fully automated and computerised complex, spanning 15 floors and strategically located between the Exhibition Ground, Nampally, and a short distance from the railway station, aims to cater to Metro Rail users.



HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy and his team, who inspected the construction site recently, said that it was unlike existing automated parking complexes in Delhi and Mumbai, where drivers grapple with limited space.



“Upon entering, drivers are provided with smart cards and regular users are given RFID cards. They can avail of seamless parking through designated terminals equipped with turntables,” he said.



Spanning half an acre, the complex comprises 10 parking floors and five commercial floors, with a total built-up area of about 1.44 square feet. Of this, 68 per cent of space will be given to park around 250 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers. The remaining 32 per cent will be utilised for commercial purposes, including shops and a two-screen cinema.



The project was started before Covid-19 pandemic but it was delayed because of financing challenges and disruptions in the global supply chain.

