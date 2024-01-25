Medigadda vigilance probe report to reach govt soon: Uttam

Hyderabad: The state government is expecting to receive the report on investigations by the Vigilance and Enforcement wing into the partial collapse of the Medigadda barrage before the start of the next Assembly session, Telangana irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a meeting of MLAs from the former unified Karimnagar district where they discussed the constituency-wise needs of the people. The meeting was also attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also said that the dates for the next Assembly session would be announced soon.

It may be recalled that the government ordered a vigilance probe into all aspects of the Medigadda barrage, the collapse of a part of the structure, and the role of officials and others leading up to the October 21 event when Block No. 7 with 11 piers, sank into the sand below with one of its piers developing huge cracks. As part of the probe, vigilance officials collected files from different offices of the irrigation department, and a team led by the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement Rajiv Ratan visited Medigadda for an onsite inspection.

As per preliminary findings of the probe, it would be a long time before the barrage can be brought back to action as the entire Block 7 may have to be brought down and rebuilt, with a lot of uncertainty over the structural stability of its adjacent Blocks 6 and 7.

The state government has said that it was committed to finding out those responsible for the state of affairs and take action.