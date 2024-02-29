Medak Collector Transferred, Minor Reshuffle of IAS Officers

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers. Adilabad collector Rahul Raj was transferred and posted as Medak collector in the place of Rajarshi Shah.

Rajarshi Shah was posted as Adilabad collector.

Asifabad collector Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao was transferred and posted as additional commissioner, GHMC in the place of Sneha Shabarish.

Sneha Shabarish was posted as collector of Asifabad district. Hemanta Keshav Patil, additional collector (local bodies), Nalgonda, was transferred and posted as additional collector (revenue), Hyderabad.