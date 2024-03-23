Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi To Join Congress

Hyderabad: In a major jolt to the BRS, Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi has decided to join the Congress, likely on Saturday along with 10 party corporators, despite the efforts of party working president K.T. Rama Rao to keep the flock together.

This is expected to further weaken the BRS ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the city where the party had performed well in the recent Assembly elections.

Vijayalakshmi, twice BRS corporators, is the daughter of K. Keshava Rao, BRS secretary-general and MP. It was stated that the Congress has invited him to return to the Congress. Vijayalakshmi had met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the first week of February.

“Six more BRS corporators are yet to take a decision about their joining the Congress,” said a BRS corporator who has decided to cross the floor.

On Friday, Congress’ TS in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, DCC Khairatabad president Dr Rohin Reddy and government adviser Vem Narender Reddy held a 40-minute meeting with Vijayalakshmi at her residence in Banjara Hills Road No. 12 and invited her to the Congress. It was stated that Keshava Rao was present in the house but it was no clear whether he joined the meeting.

Earlier, BRS Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and six corporators including deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy had joined the Congress.

In another setback to the BRS, 16 corporators of the Bandlaguda Municipal Corporation after ousting BRS mayor Burra Mahender Goud on Thursday are planning to join the Congress.