Mark Carney Calls PM Modi a 'Unique Guy,' Praises Work Ethic

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “unique guy” while reflecting on their recent meeting during his visit to India.

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Lowy Institute in Sydney on Wednesday, Carney expressed admiration for Modi’s dedication to public service.

“The guy is unique. He has not taken a day off in 25 years, either as the Chief Minister of Gujarat or as the Prime Minister. Every weekend, he is out campaigning and gets 250,000 people in his rally,” Carney said.

The Canadian Prime Minister also praised Modi’s work ethic, noting that he remains highly focused on delivering benefits to rural households. He highlighted the transformation of India’s payment systems, making special mention of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a major achievement.

Carney said Modi emphasised ensuring that government benefits reach individuals directly without leakage and in real time, bringing hundreds of millions of people into the formal economy.

Carney’s recent visit to India was aimed at resetting bilateral relations that had cooled in recent years. During the trip, Modi and Carney oversaw the exchange of several memorandums of understanding covering areas from technology to cultural cooperation.

Describing the current phase as a “new era of partnership,” Carney said Canada is well positioned to contribute to India’s energy needs. He confirmed that Canadian company Cameco has entered into a long-term agreement to supply uranium to India.

Highlighting the strong people-to-people ties, Carney noted that nearly two million Canadians trace their roots to India, with tens of thousands frequently travelling between the two countries. He also confirmed that India and Canada are working on renewing a defence cooperation agreement.