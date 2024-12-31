Marathi Actor Prajakta Mali Drops Complaint Against BJP MLA After He Apologises

Mumbai: Marathi actor Prajakta Mali has dropped her complaint against BJP legislator Suresh Dhas after he issued a public apology. Prajakta thanked Dhas for his sincere apology, emphasising that respect for women is a core value of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

Prajakta, who had lodged a complaint with the State Women’s Commission on Saturday, said that she would not pursue any legal measures against Mr. Dhas since he has apoligised and the issue is now closed for her. She also clarified that she had no intention of derailing any campaigns or movements seeking justice for sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was kidnapped and murdered on December 9, and suggested that Mr. Dhas’s comment had compelled her to act.

“My family and I have received overwhelming support from all over Maharashtra ever since I raised this issue. I thank all of them. And I also thank Mr. Dhas who has shown a big heart and apologised to all women,” Prajakta said.

The actor also thanked chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for personally looking into the issue and resolving it. “Now that the MLA has apologised, I do not want to pursue any legal action against him. I am closing this matter today,” she said.

Mr. Dhas, who is at the forefront of the campaign seeking justice for Deshmukh’s family, has been targeting NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in connection with the murder case. The BJP MLA and other legislators from Beed have alleged that Mr. Munde’s trusted man Walmik Karad is the main conspirator in Deshmukh’s murder. In one of his media interactions, Mr. Dhas had alleged that Mr. Munde and Karad have created “Parli pattern” where actors are invited for events. He also sarcastically said that Prajakta, Rashmika Madana and Sapana Choudhary were well aware of the “Beed pattern” as they “keep going there”. After the MLA’s comments, the social media was flooded with gossip linking Prajakta with Mr. Munde, because of which the actor had filed a complaint with the SWC and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Apologising for his “misinterpreted” comments, Mr Dhas said, “My remarks about Prajakta tai (sister) Mali have been misinterpreted. I had no intention to insult her or indulge in any character assassination. I respect all women including Prajakta-tai Mali. As my words have been misinterpreted and if they have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I want to apologise to them. Though I have not erred, I still want to apologise to them. Because my focus is on the Santosh Deshmukh murder case and the process ahead.”