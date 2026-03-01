Protests, Mourning in J&K, Ladakh Over Khamenei Killing

SRINAGAR: Large swathes of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were swept by intense mourning and widespread protests early Sunday as tens of thousands of people poured onto the streets following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israel‑American air strikes.

From the Kashmir Valley to the mountainous districts of Kargil in Ladakh, crowds carried black and red flags symbolising grief and martyrdom, alongside banners and portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran’s founding spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the United States, Israel, and their allies, expressing anger over what they called an assault on the Muslim world’s leadership.

In Srinagar, the historic Lal Chowk transformed into the epicentre of one of the day’s largest gatherings. Mourners recited elegies and beat their chests in traditional expressions of grief, describing Khamenei’s death as a “sacrifice against tyranny and aggression.” Protesters placed large portraits of Khamenei and other Iranian political and military figures killed in ongoing and previous US‑Israeli operations on the iconic clock tower, creating a sprawling visual memorial across the city centre. Similar scenes unfolded in neighbourhoods across Srinagar, including Zadibal, Rainawari, Bemina, and parts of downtown, where processions moved through narrow streets accompanied by religious recitations and calls for solidarity with Iran.

Reports of protests and mourning processions emerged from nearly all ten districts of the Kashmir Valley, including Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kupwara. In several towns, local imambaras and community centres opened their doors for continuous mourning gatherings. In the Jammu region, pockets of Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, and parts of Jammu city witnessed demonstrations led by Shia organisations and civil society groups.

Ladakh’s Kargil district, a stronghold of the Shia population, saw some of the largest crowds outside the Valley. As news of Khamenei’s “martyrdom,” along with that of several of his family members, was confirmed by Iranian authorities, residents in Kargil shut down markets and assembled in thousands, marching through the town’s main roads in coordinated processions.

Shops and businesses remained closed also in many parts of the Kashmir Valley as mourning gatherings continued. Senior police officials, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police Vidhi Kumar Birdi, visited several sensitive areas to oversee security arrangements and ensure that the demonstrations remained peaceful. They were accompanied by senior officers, the Srinagar SSP, and representatives of various security agencies deployed across the region. Authorities emphasised that while peaceful expression would be allowed, maintaining law and order was essential, and security personnel were stationed across vulnerable localities as a precaution.

An official spokesperson stated that the heightened security presence was intended to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure smooth movement of citizens amid the demonstrations. Police reiterated their commitment to communal harmony and warned that any attempt to provoke unrest would be dealt with according to law. Despite the heavy turnout, most gatherings remained peaceful, with community leaders urging restraint and discipline.

Amid the widespread anger and grief, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed for calm, urging all communities to maintain peace during what he described as a sensitive moment for the region. In a post on ‘X’, he expressed concern over the developments in Iran and stressed that mourners in J&K must be allowed to grieve without fear. He also called on the police and administration to avoid the use of force or restrictive measures and noted that the J&K government was coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of residents, including students currently in Iran.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei as a tragic and shameful moment in history. In her statement on ‘X’, she criticised the United States and Israel and expressed disappointment over what she called the silence or complicity of several Muslim countries. She offered prayers for the people of Iran and said history would remember who stood for justice and who sided with oppression.

Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also condemned the killing, calling it a brutal act that had shaken the Muslim world. He said the people of J&K collectively denounced the aggression against Iran and mourned the deaths of innocent civilians, including girl students in Minab. He urged unity within the Muslim community and called for a peaceful but firm expression of solidarity. The Muttahida Majlis‑e‑Ulama (MMU), a coalition of religious organisations, announced a complete shutdown for Monday, urging people to observe it with dignity and discipline.

Mehbooba Mufti extended her support to the shutdown call, describing the day as one of collective mourning and a reminder that injustice anywhere affects the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth. She said the people of J&K stood united in grief and solidarity with Iran during this difficult moment.