MANUU Unveils Metaverse Project Lab

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu), Hyderabad, said it had unveiled its AR/VR Metaverse Project Lab, dealing with augmented reality and virtual reality, with a focus on on supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan inaugurated the lab was funded by a Rs 95 crore grant from the Union ministry of electronics and information technology. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) and high-powered computers and aims to become a hub for developing customised training and monitoring systems.

These systems are specifically designed to empower and foster independence among those with intellectual disabilities, the university said.

Prof. Hasan said that the lab symbolises a leap forward in academic excellence. The lab is envisioned as a space for cultivating ideas and pushing the boundaries of possibility, ushering in an era characterised by pioneering research and transformative discoveries, he said.

Chief investigator Prof. Abdul Wahid said that the university’s department of computer science and information technology was ready to explore new frontiers .