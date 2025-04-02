Manipur: Three arrested for extortion in valley districts

Security forces arrested three persons including a cadre of a banned outfit from Manipur's Kakching and Imphal East district on charges of extortion, police said on Wednesday.One cadre of the proscribed PREPAK-Pro outfit was arrested from Aihang village in Kakching district on Tuesday. "He is directly involved in extortion activities in and around Wangoo Chairel and Pangaltabi areas of Kakching district," the police said.Two persons involved in facilitating underground organisations in extortion activities from transport vehicles at Sekmai area in Imphal West district were arrested on Monday from Wangkhei area in Imphal East district, they said.Security forces also seized five firearms and a cache of ammunition during a search operation from Sajirok in Imphal West district on Tuesday.One SLR along with a magazine, one single barrel gun, three 9 mm pistols along with three magazines, ammunition, one hand grenade, four smoke grenades, and other articles were seized during the operation, police added.