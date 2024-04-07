Manikonda Residents Start Getting Water From Gandipet

Hyderabad: The three-million-litres-a-day (MLD) capacity pressure filters at Secretariat Colony have been refurbished and made operational for supplying water from the Gandipet reservoir to residents of Manikonda municipality, five years after this facility was stopped in 2019. HMWS&SB has started drawing water from Saturday onwards.

The supply will benefit 10 colonies in Manikonda, including Secretariat Colony, Employees Colony and Tirumala Hills Colony, among others.

In these colonies, most households are dependent on water supplied by the government as they do not have bore wells too due to scarcity of groundwater.

“Initially we will be supplying 3 MLD water via tankers in over 10 colonies in Manikonda,” said an official from the board.

The BRS government had decided against using drinking water from the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar that are closest to the city.

It scrapped GO 111 that prohibited construction activity and setting up of industries and residential colonies in 84 villages that fall in the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar up to a radius of 10 km. The BRS had said that it would pipe water from the Godavari river in lieu of water from the two lakes.

The Congress government intends to rejuvenate and use the two lakes for drinking water purposes.