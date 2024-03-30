Man Succumbs to Dog Bite in Nandipet

Nizamabad: A 36-year-old man named Mahesh died after being bitten by a stray dog in Lakkampally village, Nandidpet mandal. Mahesh, employed as a security guard at Lakkampally agro-food park, was attacked by the dog on March 10 while on duty during the night shift. Suffering a severe injury to his nose from the bite, he promptly received anti-rabies treatment at Nandipet primary health center and resumed his duties thereafter.

However, Mahesh's health deteriorated on Thursday night and he was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. Despite medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Mahesh is survived by wife and a son.