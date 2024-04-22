Man dies after falling in water sump at hostel

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old software employee, identified as Sheikh Akmal Sufuyan, died after falling into a water sump at Shanmukh men’s PG hostel in Anjaiah nagar, Gachibowli, around 10.30 am on Sunday.Sufuyan, who was returning after his gym session, stumbled upon the open water sump, fell inside and sustained severe head injuries.

It was found that the water sump cap was left open, which was a potential threat to everyone at the hostel, whose owner is K. Madhusudhan Reddy. There were no precautionary measures, said DI K. Haribushan Rao



Eyewitness Rajiv said “he was returning from his gym session when he accidentally stumbled upon the open water sump. Despite efforts to regain his balance, he lost his footing and fell into the sump. It all happened in a fraction of seconds. Efforts to rescue him went in vain as he had succumbed to his head injuries.”



Following the incident, a case has been registered against the hostel management for their negligence, and the body was sent to Osmania hospital for postmortem, said police.

