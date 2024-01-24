Top
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Injured in Car Accident in Bardhaman

pti
24 Jan 2024 11:50 AM GMT (Update:2024-01-24 12:09:45.0)
Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she got injured, in Bardhaman district, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
Bardhaman : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured her forehead on Wednesday, after her car had to suddenly stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle here, a senior official said.
Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, he said.
The CM is being brought back to Kolkata where she will be attended by doctors, the official said.
Banerjee had gone to Purba Bardhaman this afternoon to chair an administrative review meeting.
