Kolkata: On the second and final day of her sit-in demonstration in the city to press for the release of central welfare funds, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government would clear the dues under 100-day job scheme in direct bank transfer (DBT) mode to around 21 lakh workers on February 21.

Referring to the Centre, the Trinamul Congress supremo said at her protest-venue off Red Road, “Everyday I see BJP advertisements of lies in the name of public welfare while holding back our dues. I do not need your alms. On February 21, we will pay 21 lakh workers of the 100-day job scheme their dues through DBT to their bank accounts.”

Midnapore BJP MP Dilip Ghosh wondered why Ms Banerjee did not pay the amount to the recipients in the last three year and staged dharna. Meanwhile governor CV Ananda Bose returned from New Delhi after meeting vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and union home minister Amit Shah and hoped for the release of the pending central funds.

He said at the Kolkata Airport, “As governor, I have a duty to the people of Bengal to take care of their welfare. I had been to the government of India. This was the second visit in a few days. The basic idea was to see whether funds can be obtained for the welfare of the people of Bengal.”

Mr Bose added, “Discussions were held on this. The result has been very very positive, particularly Prime Minister has been very keen that whatever would be done for the welfare of the people of Bengal should be done without delay.”