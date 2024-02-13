Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm with Farmers, Slams BJP's Actions
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended her support to the farmers’ protest and denounced the police action on their rally to New Delhi.
In the afternoon, the Trinamul Congress supremo wrote on X, “How can our country progress when the farmers are attacked with tear gas shells for fighting for their basic rights? I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our farmers by the BJP.”
Ms Banerjee, who earlier offered her support to the farmers when they had held a similar agitation in 2020-21, alleged, “The Central Govt.'s failure to support farmers and labourers, coupled with futile PR stunts, exposes the illusion of 'Viksit Bharat.'”
Lashing out at the ruling party in the Centre, Ms Banerjee also claimed, “Instead of suppressing their protest, BJP must focus on humbling their inflated egos, power-hungry ambitions, and inadequate governance that has harmed our nation.”
She added, “Remember, it's these farmers who sustain us all, including the high and mighty. Let's stand in solidarity with our farmers against the government's brutality. #IStandByOurFarmers.”