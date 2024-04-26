Malla Reddy Makes Waves, Says Etala Will Win From Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar on Friday received an unexpected morale booster from BRS legislator Ch Malla Reddy who gave him a big hug, and told him: “If not you, who else will.”

Medchal, which Malla Reddy represents in the Assmbly, is one of the seven Assembly segments in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, and the two leaders met at a private function. Rajendar is pitted against the BRS’ Ragidi Laxma Reddy, and Congress candidate Sunitha Mahender Reddy.

Malla Reddy, a former BRS minister who is known to say unexpected things, posed for pictures with Rajendar following requests from some of those at the event. He then gave Rajendar a big hug and made the victory prediction of sorts.

Though Malla Reddy’s comment drew smiles, the comment coming from a BRS MLA regarding a rival candidate quickly began making the rounds in a widely-shared video clip. Incidentally, Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy is the BRS MLA from the Malkajgiri Assembly segment, which too is part of the same Lok Sabha constituency.