Maharashtra Woman Accuses Police of Instigating Brother to Murder Boyfriend

Mumbai: A 21-year-old Aanchal Mamidwar, who reportedly “married the corpse of her boyfriend Saksham Tate after he was murdered allegedly by her brother,” has accused two police officials of abetting his murder. The woman told police that the family was against her relationship as the deceased man belonged to a different caste.

Aanchal claimed that on the day Saksham Tate (20) was killed, her brother Himesh took her to the Itwara police station to file a complaint against her boyfriend. When she refused to file any complaint, two police officials allegedly ‘provoked’ Himesh to kill him instead.

Saksham was allegedly shot and fatally assaulted with a tile by Himesh on November 28, due to caste differences. His father Gajanan Mamidwar and brother Sahil, along with Himesh, have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Following the death of Saksham, Aanchal went to his house during his funeral ceremony and married his dead body, applying vermillion on her forehead. The woman also vowed to live in his house as a daughter-in-law. The duo had been in a relationship for three years.

Videos of Aanchal Mamidwar ‘marrying’ the body of Saksham at his residence and her call for her relatives to be hanged for the killing, were widely shared on social media.

Aanchal sought capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham. She said, “We were in love for the past three years but my father opposed our relationship over caste differences. My family often threatened to kill Saksham and now my father and brothers – Himesh and Sahil – have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged.”

Six individuals have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Arms Act. Those arrested have been remanded in police custody for three days.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar said an inquiry would be conducted by an Additional SP-rank officer into Aanchal’s allegations.