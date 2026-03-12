Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai Gets Bomb Threat

Mumbai: Security was tightened at Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai’s Nariman Point, on Thursday morning after authorities received a threatening email warning of a possible bomb blast during the ongoing budget session.

Following the alert, access to the premises was temporarily restricted and media personnel and members of the public were asked to remain outside while security agencies carried out checks. Legislative proceedings inside the complex continued under heightened security.

According to officials, the email threat was received early in the morning, prompting police and the bomb detection and disposal squad to conduct a detailed search of the premises with the help of sniffer dogs.

After a thorough search, the bomb squad declared the entire Vidhan Bhavan complex safe. Authorities later confirmed that no explosives were found on the premises.