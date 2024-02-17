Maharashtra LoP Claims State Police Are Protecting Dance Bars

Mumbai: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, on Friday alleged that dance bars are operating in the state despite the ban. He alleged that the police are giving protection to dance bars.

Wadettiwar alleged that the dance bars are being operated till early mornings. The bar owners have made a syndicate through which they are monthly making lakhs of rupees. But no action is being taken against them as they pay installments to police and local goons.

Demanding action against the dance bars, Wadettiwar said several complaints have been registered against them by the local residents, but they are threatened by the dance bars.

On August 15, 2005, the Maharashtra government had banned all dance bars in Mumbai to “prevent immoral activities, trafficking of women and to ensure the safety of women in general.”

In 2014, the Dance Bar Regulation Bill unanimously passed by the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha prohibited sale of liquor in performance areas and mandated that the premises be shut by 11.30 pm. It also imposed heavy penalties on dance bar owners and customers for not following these rules.