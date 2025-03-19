Maharashtra Govt. Mulling New Rules To Restrict Social Media Use by Its Employees

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced new rules for use of social media by the state government employees. Mr. Fadnavis said that few government employees have been found posting messages against the government’s policy. He was replying to a calling attention motion, moved by BJP MLC Pranay Fuke in the Upper House. The Chief Minister said that they will incorporate new rules under Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979 within the next three months.

Raising the issue of “misuse” of social media by the government servants especially officials, Mr. Fuke said that the government employees including officials and personnel have been using facebook, Instagram and snapchat to make political comments. They even openly criticize the government’s policies. “The government employees use government assets, vehicles and offices for making reels of themselves for their glorifications. It appears that they are only running the government and all machineries in the system,” the motion said.

The BJP legislator alleged that the government employees are defaming the government by making the reels on social media and asked whether the government will bring an amendment to existing law to stop the misuse of social media by the government employees.

Replying to the questions, Mr. Fadnavis said that Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules were framed in 1979, therefore, there were no express provisions for social media. “We have seen how the government employees have become the members of the anti government groups and they also post their message in the group. They also post their comments against the government’s policies,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that some government employees are found to be using social media for self-glorification. “Therefore, there is a need to make some rules pertaining to it…The government expects that government departments should be active on social media to connect with the public. But it is not appropriate for government employees to use social media for self-glorification as it does not fit in the Service Rules,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis said that Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy located in Mussoorie have also come up with strict rules regarding the use of social media. On the same lines, the Maharashtra government will also make rules. “We will amend Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules1979 as per the use of various social media ... .We will come up with new rules, which will be part of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules1979. A detailed GR will be issued and indiscipline will not be tolerated in any circumstances,” said the chief minister, who also holds the charge of General Administration Department.